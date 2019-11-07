Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVTI shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other Covenant Transportation Group news, COO James F. Brower, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covenant Transportation Group stock opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93. Covenant Transportation Group has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $288.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $222.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Covenant Transportation Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

