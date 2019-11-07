Creative Planning Grows Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Creative Planning raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 388.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,695 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,676 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $16,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 206,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 31,186 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,900,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

BK traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $49.79. 86,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,426,365. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average is $45.12. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

