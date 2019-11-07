Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in BB&T were worth $9,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in BB&T by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in BB&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 73,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in BB&T by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in BB&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In other BB&T news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $225,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,077,442 shares of company stock valued at $713,290,667. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BBT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.19. The company had a trading volume of 98,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BB&T Co. has a 52 week low of $40.68 and a 52 week high of $55.66. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBT shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BB&T from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BB&T from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

