Creative Planning Has $12.70 Million Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,345 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 523.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.28.

FISV traded up $4.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.41. The stock had a trading volume of 151,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,765. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $4,954,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,112,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $2,658,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,414,957.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,422,250. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

