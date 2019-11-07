Creative Planning Has $8.87 Million Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 23.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,484 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 1,417.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 75,957 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Deluxe by 17.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in Deluxe during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 28.6% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 108,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Deluxe by 4.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 121,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of Deluxe stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $52.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.34. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.09.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.20 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.01% and a positive return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.