Credit Suisse Group Boosts NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Price Target to $73.00

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NWE. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NorthWestern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of NorthWestern stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.70. The stock had a trading volume of 20,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,352. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $57.28 and a 1 year high of $76.72.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $274.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.48 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,397,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,449,000 after acquiring an additional 101,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,269,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,084,000 after acquiring an additional 35,973 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 15.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after acquiring an additional 210,322 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 6.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,484,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,109,000 after buying an additional 87,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 43.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,136,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,016,000 after buying an additional 346,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

