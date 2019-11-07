Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bunge from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Bunge alerts:

NYSE BG opened at $55.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.87. Bunge has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Grain Co Continental acquired 20,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,045,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,931,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,481,471.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 524,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,213,000 after purchasing an additional 176,923 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Bunge by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 232,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 120,761 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Bunge by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 57,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Bunge by 3,416.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.