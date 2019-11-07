Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Trading 4% Higher

Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)’s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.20 and last traded at C$5.17, 776,283 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,552,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.65, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

