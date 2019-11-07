Critical Contrast: Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) and Liberty Braves Group Series C (OTCMKTS:BATRK)

Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) and Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Advanced Info Service PCL alerts:

75.5% of Liberty Braves Group Series C shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Advanced Info Service PCL and Liberty Braves Group Series C, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Info Service PCL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Liberty Braves Group Series C 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Advanced Info Service PCL pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Liberty Braves Group Series C does not pay a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Advanced Info Service PCL has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Braves Group Series C has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Info Service PCL and Liberty Braves Group Series C’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Info Service PCL $5.26 billion 4.21 $920.15 million N/A N/A Liberty Braves Group Series C $442.00 million 2.67 $3.98 million $0.10 296.30

Advanced Info Service PCL has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Braves Group Series C.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Info Service PCL and Liberty Braves Group Series C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Info Service PCL 16.96% 52.58% 10.03% Liberty Braves Group Series C N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Advanced Info Service PCL beats Liberty Braves Group Series C on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Info Service PCL Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies. The company also imports and distributes handsets and accessories, as well as distributes cash cards; and provides online data communications services through telephone landlines and optical fiber, as well as electronic payment services. In addition, it provides international telephone service, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and land and building rental services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides Internet data center, and Internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; and distributes Internet equipment; publishes business telephone directories and advertising; offers mobile contents; and provides online advertising services. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service PCL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service PCL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.