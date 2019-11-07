Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $205-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.59 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCRN. ValuEngine lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

CCRN traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.40. 23,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,125. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.52 million, a PE ratio of 103.25, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

