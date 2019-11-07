CrowdWiz (WIZ) Trading 6.3% Higher This Week

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $35,176.00 and approximately $56.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrowdWiz token can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. In the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009557 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010693 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001824 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

CrowdWiz (WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,486,868 tokens. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.