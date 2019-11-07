CryptoCarbon (CCRB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $13,647.00

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. CryptoCarbon has a market capitalization of $182,177.00 and approximately $13,647.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. Over the last week, CryptoCarbon has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoCarbon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00223174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.01446367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029314 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00121044 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Profile

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon.

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

CryptoCarbon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BiteBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoCarbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoCarbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.