CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €42.00 by Baader Bank

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) received a €42.00 ($48.84) target price from research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 23.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EVD. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.50 ($50.58) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €49.40 ($57.44).

EVD opened at €54.70 ($63.60) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €46.22. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €30.64 ($35.63) and a twelve month high of €54.70 ($63.60). The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

