Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cubic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Cubic in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE CUB traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.85. The company had a trading volume of 127,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,223. Cubic has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 115.39 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.61 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cubic will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cubic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cubic by 29.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 585,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,772,000 after acquiring an additional 134,663 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Cubic by 13.6% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 491,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,690,000 after acquiring an additional 58,706 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cubic by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 429,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 19,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cubic by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

