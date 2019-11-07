Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $8.88 Million Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 641.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,628 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $617,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 7,917.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TFI traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.37. 17,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,817. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $51.43.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

