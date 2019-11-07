Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 630 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.73. 73,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,820,545. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.35. The firm has a market cap of $129.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.