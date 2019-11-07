Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 7,575 Shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,269,000 after purchasing an additional 85,415 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,061,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,197,000 after acquiring an additional 448,649 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 95,766.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,007,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,507 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,619,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,944,000 after acquiring an additional 96,714 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTXB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. LegacyTexas Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTXB traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,614,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,575. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.54. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.73 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

