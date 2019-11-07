CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.97-7.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.98.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,688,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,147,092. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,437 shares of company stock worth $3,248,811. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

