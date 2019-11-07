CYCLEAN Achieves Market Capitalization of $54,745.00 (CCL)

CYCLEAN (CURRENCY:CCL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. In the last week, CYCLEAN has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. CYCLEAN has a total market capitalization of $54,745.00 and $59.00 worth of CYCLEAN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CYCLEAN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and DOBI trade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00222161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.14 or 0.01428307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029067 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00120164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CYCLEAN Profile

CYCLEAN’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. CYCLEAN’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,451,267 tokens. The Reddit community for CYCLEAN is /r/Cyclean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CYCLEAN’s official website is cyclean.io. CYCLEAN’s official Twitter account is @cycleancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CYCLEAN’s official message board is cycleanio.blogspot.com.

Buying and Selling CYCLEAN

CYCLEAN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLEAN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CYCLEAN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CYCLEAN using one of the exchanges listed above.

