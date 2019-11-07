CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.25.

CBAY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,801. The company has a current ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $369.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.25.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sujal Shah purchased 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $27,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,900 shares in the company, valued at $618,807. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,900 shares of company stock worth $59,600. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $85,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,037,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,043,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $80,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

