Cypress Capital Management LLC Buys 2,918 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.0% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 33,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 61,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.02.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $129.30 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $130.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $411.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,746 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

