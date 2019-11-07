Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Cypress Development Corp (CVE:CYP) rose 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, approximately 13,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 142,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21.

About Cypress Development (CVE:CYP)

Cypress Development Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, silver, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project comprising Dean and Glory claim blocks covering an area of approximately 5,700 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

