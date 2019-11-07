CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $81.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.81.

CONE stock traded down $2.73 on Monday, hitting $66.07. 1,704,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,318. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.42%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $1,692,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,648.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,216,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,029,000 after buying an additional 482,530 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,063,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,764,000 after buying an additional 2,398,840 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 617.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,051,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,589,000 after buying an additional 4,347,725 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,297,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,305,000 after buying an additional 99,515 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,857,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,032,000 after buying an additional 88,428 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

