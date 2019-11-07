D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $207,000 Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.9% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.10.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $214,685.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,605,783.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $3,258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,276,677.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,814 shares of company stock worth $11,278,603. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $101.42. The company had a trading volume of 198,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,394. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The stock has a market cap of $120.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.