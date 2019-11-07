D Orazio & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. PPL comprises 0.3% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPL. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.21. 63,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,436,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PPL news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $679,300.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,206.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $13,025,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 624,308 shares of company stock worth $20,800,120 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $31.00 target price on shares of PPL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

