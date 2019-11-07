D Orazio & Associates Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,781 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.95. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

