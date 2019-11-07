DA Davidson Comments on Carter Bank and Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Carter Bank and Trust alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James started coverage on Carter Bank and Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised Carter Bank and Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of Carter Bank and Trust stock opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. Carter Bank and Trust has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $21.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 23.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carter Bank and Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bank and Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bank and Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.