Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 4,444 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $15,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,128,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,191,872,000 after acquiring an additional 396,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,633,000 after acquiring an additional 204,374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,896,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,202,000 after acquiring an additional 749,865 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,234,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,710,000 after acquiring an additional 251,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in AMETEK by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,789,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,363,000 after acquiring an additional 242,335 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.62.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $1,329,329.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,050.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $288,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,722,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,990 shares of company stock worth $1,960,690 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,489. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.14 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.73.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

