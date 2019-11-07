Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,439,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,949 shares during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management makes up approximately 2.0% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $231,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

AIV traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.70. 29,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.23. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.16. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIV shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

