Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 371,915 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,859,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 371,915 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for 5.3% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $621,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $1,564,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 32.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,789,000 after acquiring an additional 58,906 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.0% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $85,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WELL traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,873. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.18. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $65.94 and a one year high of $93.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.08 and its 200-day moving average is $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wood & Company reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.66.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

