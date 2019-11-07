Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Trimmed by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 3.8% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.86.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 2,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at $422,808,802.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.80. 1,115,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,815. The company has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $147.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.47 and its 200-day moving average is $138.20.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

