Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Releases Earnings Results

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $111.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.82 million. Danaos had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.35%.

Shares of DAC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,250. The firm has a market cap of $176.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. Danaos has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

