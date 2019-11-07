Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 34.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 39,140 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.49.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $112.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.39. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.83 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $190,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $123,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

