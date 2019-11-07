David E. Rush Sells 12,000 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Stock

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $294,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,353.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BLDR traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 32,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,699. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.88. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens upgraded Builders FirstSource from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

