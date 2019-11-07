Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Davita by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Davita to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Davita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

NYSE:DVA opened at $70.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Davita Inc has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $79.11.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

