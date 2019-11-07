DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of DBSDY stock opened at $77.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.34. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

