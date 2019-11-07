DCC plc (LON:DCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DCC plc (LON:DCC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,422 ($110.05).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 8,120 ($106.10) to GBX 8,320 ($108.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 8,350 ($109.11) to GBX 8,450 ($110.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 9,500 ($124.13) to GBX 9,000 ($117.60) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of DCC stock traded up GBX 38 ($0.50) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 7,390 ($96.56). The company had a trading volume of 101,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,121. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,036.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,900.65. DCC has a twelve month low of GBX 5,555 ($72.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,374 ($96.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.42.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

