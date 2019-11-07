DecentBet Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,814.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. DecentBet has a total market cap of $787,942.00 and approximately $2,814.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00223054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.59 or 0.01447142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029510 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00120731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet launched on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, YoBit, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

