Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.65

Denison Mines Corp (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.62. Denison Mines shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 154,724 shares trading hands.

DML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.13 million and a PE ratio of -13.13.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$4.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denison Mines (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

