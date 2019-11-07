DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.42-2.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95-4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.99 billion.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,773,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average of $54.15. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $34.93 and a 52-week high of $60.15.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $962.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on XRAY shares. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set an in-line rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wellington Shields upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.75.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

