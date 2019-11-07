Desai Jigisha Purchases 2,000 Shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Stock

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) CFO Desai Jigisha purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $54,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Desai Jigisha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Granite Construction alerts:

On Monday, August 26th, Desai Jigisha purchased 1,000 shares of Granite Construction stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $27,050.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Desai Jigisha purchased 1,556 shares of Granite Construction stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $43,179.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Desai Jigisha purchased 1,000 shares of Granite Construction stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.33 per share, with a total value of $28,330.00.

Shares of NYSE GVA traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.74. 6,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12. Granite Construction Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Granite Construction from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GVA. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 85,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 523,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,230,000 after buying an additional 70,953 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.