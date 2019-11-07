Desjardins Weighs in on Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Desjardins raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Monday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.95. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.79. The company had revenue of C$10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.09 billion.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TD. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$80.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$76.21 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$65.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$77.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$74.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$75.09. The company has a market capitalization of $139.10 billion and a PE ratio of 12.11.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,636 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total transaction of C$10,069,132.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 569,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$41,368,885.92. Also, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 13,908 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.90, for a total transaction of C$1,069,525.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,544 shares of company stock valued at $11,506,158.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

