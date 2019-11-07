Deutsche Bank Raises Capita (LON:CPI) Price Target to GBX 140

Capita (LON:CPI) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Capita from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Capita to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shore Capital downgraded Capita to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 156.71 ($2.05).

LON CPI traded up GBX 4.10 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 159.30 ($2.08). 1,865,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 155.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.92. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71. Capita has a 1-year low of GBX 98.66 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 179 ($2.34).

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

