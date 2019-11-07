Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€129.00” Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a €129.00 ($150.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MOR. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MorphoSys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €118.56 ($137.86).

Shares of ETR:MOR traded down €1.90 ($2.21) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €95.90 ($111.51). 110,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €100.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €96.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.40. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €76.90 ($89.42) and a 52 week high of €114.70 ($133.37).

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

