Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €30.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €30.00 ($34.88) target price from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.69% from the company’s previous close.

DPW has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.72 ($32.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Nord/LB set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €34.75 ($40.41).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

FRA DPW traded up €0.38 ($0.44) on Thursday, hitting €32.86 ($38.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,048 shares. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.05). The company’s 50-day moving average is €30.57 and its 200 day moving average is €29.42.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.