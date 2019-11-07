Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

DTEGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $12.70 price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.85.

OTCMKTS DTEGY traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.87. 82,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $18.06.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.