Deutz (ETR:DEZ) PT Set at €5.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) has been assigned a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutz in a report on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.54 ($8.77).

Shares of Deutz stock opened at €5.84 ($6.79) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $654.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Deutz has a 52-week low of €4.52 ($5.26) and a 52-week high of €9.05 ($10.52). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.56.

Deutz Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

