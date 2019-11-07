Dev Ittycheria Sells 23,000 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total transaction of $2,876,380.00.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Dev Ittycheria sold 28,745 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $3,417,780.50.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $3,461,500.00.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $127.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.85 and a beta of 0.07. Mongodb Inc has a 52-week low of $65.62 and a 52-week high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. Mongodb’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mongodb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp set a $188.00 price target on shares of Mongodb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 1,638.5% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

