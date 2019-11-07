DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DHT were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,029,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,717 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of DHT by 792.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,579,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after buying an additional 1,402,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth $3,439,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,114,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 514,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth $2,099,000. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHT traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 155,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,339. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. DHT Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DHT had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

