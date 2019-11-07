Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $201,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,107 shares in the company, valued at $11,096,583.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,698,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,928,581,000 after buying an additional 275,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,167,931,000 after buying an additional 485,647 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 2,935,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $319,860,000 after buying an additional 283,785 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,291,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,872,258 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $204,020,000 after buying an additional 202,584 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $13.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,574,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,595. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $119.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

